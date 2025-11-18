Guess which states bought the most cars, two-wheelers in second quarter of this financial year

Maharashtra emerged as the state with the highest number of passenger and commercial vehicles sold in the September quarter this fiscal year, while Uttar Pradesh topped in the two- and three-wheeler categories during the period, according to data by industry body SIAM.

In Q2 (2025-26), 10.39 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in the country, with western zone leading the sales with 3.44 lakh units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the passenger vehicles segment, Maharashtra witnessed sales of 1,31,822 units at 12.7 per cent share, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,00,481 units (9.7 per cent) and Gujarat at third at 87,901 units (8.5 per cent).

Karnataka was fourth with 76,422 units (7.4 per cent) and Kerala fifth at 69,609 units (6.7 per cent), as per the data.

In the commercial vehicles category, 2.40 lakh units were sold across India during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, SIAM said, adding that western zone led the sales with 92,000 units.

Maharashtra topped the list with 37,091 units (15.5 per cent share), followed by Gujarat with 22,491 units (9.4 per cent) in second place, and Uttar Pradesh at the third spot with 19,009 units (7.9 per cent), SIAM said.

Tamil Nadu was fourth, clocking 18,508 units (7.7 per cent) and Karnataka fifth with 16,743 units (7 per cent), it said.

As far as two-wheelers were concerned, in Q2FY26, 55.62 lakh units sold in the country and western zone led the sales with 19.33 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh topped the chart, clocking 6,92,869 units (12.5 per cent share) followed by Maharashtra at 6,29,131 units (11.3 per cent) and Gujarat 4,45,722 units (8 per cent).

Tamil Nadu was fourth in the list with 3,98,618 units (7.2 per cent) of two-wheelers sold while Rajasthan was at fifth with 3,60,966 units (6.5 per cent).

In Q2FY26, three-wheelers sales across the country stood at 2.29 lakh units and the southern zone led the sales with 77,000 units, SIAM said.

Uttar Pradesh again topped the three-wheeler category with sales of 28,246 units (12.3 per cent share) in the September quarter.

Telangana was second with 26,626 units (11.6 per cent) and Gujarat third at 22,572 units (9.8 per cent).

Maharashtra was fourth with 21,100 units of three-wheelers sold (9.2 per cent) and Karnataka fifth with 18,048 units (7.9 per cent), as per SIAM data.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.