Government refutes claims that India suspended trade with Afghanistan

The government on Tuesday rejected claims circulating on some Pakistani social media accounts that India has halted trade with Afghanistan due to unrest in Iran, describing the reports as completely false.

It clarified that a fabricated letter is being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts regarding the issue.

Iran is currently experiencing widespread nationwide protests.

"A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran," PIB Fact Check stated in a social media post.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, India's exports to Afghanistan amounted to USD 318.91 million, while imports totaled USD 689.81 million.