Google launches direct sales of Pixel devices in India through official online Google Store

Google on Thursday launched direct sales of its Pixel devices through the official online Google Store in India, allowing consumers to purchase smartphones, watches, buds, and accessories directly for the first time.

This will complement Google’s existing online and offline retail footprint, a company statement said.

Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, Mitul Shah, said launching direct online purchasing from the India Google Store is primarily driven by the "dynamic and evolving" Indian smartphone market.

"Direct online purchasing from the Google Store in India complements our already robust retail presence - both online and in physical stores, along with our partners - all aimed at providing choice and meeting our users where they are. We will continue to invest across all fronts, focusing on expanding retail availability, strengthening customer support, and ensuring attractive affordability options," he said.

Shah, however, did not provide a timeline on when Google will open its own physical stores in India.

"India remains a strategic focus and key market for Pixel. With a strategy squarely focused on empowering Indians with AI-powered devices, we are firing on all cylinders," he added.

