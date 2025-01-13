Gold maintains rising streak for fifth straight session, silver remains flat

Gold prices rallied for a fifth straight session, rising Rs 110 to Rs 80,660 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 80,550 per 10 grams in the previous session on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past five trading sessions, gold prices appreciated Rs 1,660, or 2.1 per cent, to Rs 80,660 per 10 grams.

The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose Rs 110 to Rs 80,260 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 80,150 per 10 grams on Friday.

Also Read Govt forms panel to create mechanism for consistent data publication amid gold import data error

"Gold prices advanced as the rupee weakened by touching 86.61, driven by elevated crude oil prices. The rise in crude prices came on the back of fresh sanctions imposed on Russia by US President Joe Biden, escalating geopolitical tensions," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

The rupee logged its steepest single-day fall in nearly two years and ended the session 58 paise down at its historic low of 86.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a stronger American currency and surging crude oil prices.

"This rupee depreciation supported gold prices in the domestic market, amplifying the impact of global cues," Trivedi added.

However, silver traded flat in the second straight session at Rs 93,000 per kg on Monday.

Meanwhile, gold contracts for February delivery on the MCX increased Rs 227, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 78,650 per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday.

However, silver contracts for March delivery plunged Rs 821, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 91,685 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

In the international markets, Comex gold futures fell USD 10.70 per ounce, or 0.39 per cent, to USD 2,704.30 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices are steady following a 1.95 per cent gain the previous week. The upsurge was fuelled by inflation fears that might be exacerbated by President-elect Trump's plans and growing global debt, particularly in the US," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

According to commodities experts, the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its rate-cutting cycle later this month.

This keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated near their highest level in over a year and the US dollar near a two-year peak, which, in turn, exerts some pressure on the yellow metal, they said.

Comex silver futures in the Asian market hours traded 1.4 per cent lower at USD 30.88 per ounce.

"With the labour market no longer weakening and consumer demand still appearing strong, attention in the US has instead returned to inflation threats.

"This week's major data release will be the US CPI inflation rate, but few expectations for a sharp decline in inflation would prompt further rate-setting actions from the Fed," said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.