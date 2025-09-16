Global drugmakers scramble to expand US output as tariff threat looms

Global drugmakers are scrambling to shore up their US manufacturing capacity and domestic inventory as the Trump administration weighs hefty tariffs on pharmaceutical imports into the country.

Companies with more exposure to the UK, the EU, South Korea and Japan are likely on better footing as these countries have secured favorable agreements capping tariffs at around 15 per cent.

But with many countries still engaged in trade talks with the US, businesses around the world are hedging their decisions pending more clarity on final tariff rates.

Here's what drugmakers are doing to mitigate supply-chain risks and reassure investors:

Eli Lilly

The US drugmaker said in September it will invest $5 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The facility is the first of four new US plants planned under its $27 billion expansion over the next five years.

Johnson & Johnson

The drugmaker plans to raise US investments by 25 per cent, totaling $55 billion, over the next four years. It plans to build four plants, including one at Wilson, North Carolina, and another at Tokyo-based Fujifilm Biotechnologies' manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, over the next 10 years.

Locations for the other plants remain undisclosed.

Roche

The Swiss drugmaker said in April it will invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

A month later, it announced an additional $550 million investment to expand its Indianapolis diagnostics manufacturing hub. The expansion will span Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and California, creating more than 12,000 jobs.

Roche said in May it plans to invest more than $700 million in a new drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

CEO Thomas Schinecker said in July the company had moved around inventories and ramped up production of all the medicines that it already produced in the U.S. in anticipation of tariffs.

AstraZeneca

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will invest $50 billion on U.S. manufacturing by 2030. The investment will fund a new drug substance facility in Virginia, its largest single-site global investment, alongside expansions in Maryland, Massachusetts, California, Indiana and Texas.

It has already started technology transfers and is managing inventory in 2025 to minimize any tariff hit. Company executives have said the impact would be "very short-lived."

Novartis

The Swiss drugmaker plans to spend $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the US over the next five years. This includes building six new manufacturing plants and expanding its San Diego research and development site, which is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Sanofi

The French drugmaker plans to invest at least $20 billion in the US through 2030 to boost manufacturing and research. Sanofi plans to expand its US manufacturing capacity through direct investments in the company's sites and partnerships with other domestic manufacturers.

Chief Financial Officer François Roger said in July the potential tariffs are expected to have a limited impact in 2025, as the company already has inventory in place in the US.

Biogen

The US drugmaker will invest $2 billion more in its existing manufacturing plants in North Carolina, adding capacity for gene-targeting therapies and automation. The company has seven factories in the state, with an eighth set to begin operations in late 2025.

Merck

The US drugmaker will invest $1 billion in a new Delaware plant to make biologics and Keytruda, to boost U.S. production and potentially create over 4,500 jobs. It also opened a $1-billion facility at its North Carolina site in March.

Its animal health unit will invest $895 million to expand its Kansas manufacturing and R&D site, part of a broader $9 billion US investment through 2028.

CEO Robert Davis in July flagged minimal impact from potential tariffs in 2025, and that the company remained well-positioned due to inventory management and moving of manufacturing to the US.

Amgen

The US-based biopharma firm plans to invest $900 million to expand its Ohio manufacturing facility, bringing total investment in the state to $1.4 billion and adding 750 jobs. In December, the company committed $1 billion to build a second facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Amgen said in September it is investing more than $600 million to build a new research and development center at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

Pfizer

Earlier this year, the US drugmaker said it had enough manufacturing capacity across its 10 US sites and two distribution centers to manage potential tariff impacts and would consider shifting production to those facilities if needed.

Novo Nordisk

The Danish pharmaceutical company said in August its strong U.S. manufacturing footprint positions it well for tariff challenges, describing itself as "very U.S.-centric and US-focused".

AbbVie

The US drugmaker has confirmed plans to continue investing in its previously announced $10 billion expansion in the country over the next decade.

It already has 11 manufacturing sites in the U.S. and has said it is "fairly insulated" from any tariff impact this year given inventory management actions.

Gilead Sciences

Earlier this year, the drugmaker announced $11 billion in new planned investment in the US to add to its domestic manufacturing and research heft, taking its total pledged investment to $32 billion.

Gilead said in September that it started work on a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing hub at its headquarters in Foster City, California, in addition to which, it is currently developing two other sites.

Cipla

The Indian drugmaker is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint by investing in capacity expansion for complex respiratory products at its advanced facilities in Fall River, Massachusetts, and Central Islip, Long Island, New York.