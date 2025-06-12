Foreign brands in India: Piyush Goyal says ‘open to collaborations’ on quality checks

India is open to mutually beneficial arrangements on implementing norms related quality standards with its trusted trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said India is implementing QCOs (quality control orders) to promote manufacturing of quality goods in the country.

The rules, standards, and process are the same for domestic as well imported goods and India does not discriminate between domestic manufacturers and foreign suppliers, he said, adding that equal treatment is given to companies of all the countries.

"But certainly there could be room to find innovative solutions so that it becomes easier for trusted partners who are producing good quality products to get pathways by which such approvals can become simpler.

"We are open to suggestions. We are in dialogue with several nations on a mutual benefit basis and a mutual recognition basis, if other nations are willing to respect the high quality goods that India makes and allow us to do our own certification process. We are happy to allow our trusted partners to do the same," Goyal said.

However, he added that all such relationships will be based on mutual respect for each other's regulations.

The US and the EU, among others, have raised issues pertaining to these QCOs. The EU has sought simpler certification processes under these orders.

QCOs are designed to prevent the import of substandard goods and ensure consumer access to high-quality products.

The number of products under QCO coverage has witnessed a significant jump from 106 in 2014 to over 732 products by October 2024.

The move aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing standards while curbing the influx of low-quality imports.

