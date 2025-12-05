Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 1,120-crore assets linked to Anil Ambani's companies

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 1,120 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe involving companies linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, officials said.

The attachment covers 18 properties, including the Reliance Centre in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, fixed deposits, bank balances and shareholding in unquoted investments of various entities within the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

These assets have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to officials.

Alongside these, the agency has attached another set of properties belonging to group companies.

This includes seven properties of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, two properties of Reliance Power Ltd, and nine properties of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd.

Fixed deposits held in the names of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Ltd, Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, and Gamesa Investment Management Private Ltd have also been brought under attachment.

Investments made in unquoted instruments by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Ltd and Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd are part of the latest action as well.

Before this, the ED had attached properties worth over Rs 8,997 crore in bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

With the fresh attachment, the total value of assets linked to the Reliance Group under scrutiny now stands at Rs 10,117 crore.