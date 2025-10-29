Elon Musk-led Starlink to conduct security, technical demo runs in Mumbai on October 30 to 31

Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demo runs on October 30 and 31 in Mumbai to show compliance with security and technical conditions for satellite broadband services, sources said.

The demo, to be done before law enforcement agencies, will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, sources told PTI.

The move would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these demos are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances before it can launch commercial services.

Sources said Starlink will run a demo to show compliance with the security and technical conditions of GMPCS authorisation. This will be conducted in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, sources added.

