Difficult for people to attend Kumbh Mela: Pralhad Joshi writes to DGCA on high airfares to Prayagraj

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has written to aviation regulator DGCA seeking reduction in "exorbitant" airfares to Prayagraj, which is hosting the Maha Kumbh Mela till February 26.

The minister expressed concerns over high airfares, making it difficult for devotees to travel to the religious gathering.

"The prices of airfares being exorbitantly high has made it difficult for people to make travel plans to attend Maha Kumbh," Joshi said in a social media post.

Earlier this month, travel portal ixigo said bookings as well as airfares for flights to Prayagraj have jumped multi-fold as more people travel for the Maha Kumbh, with the air ticket prices rising up to 21 per cent for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said steps are being taken to rationalise airfares. DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives last week, urging them to add more flights and rationalise ticket prices.

Currently, 132 flights are operating with about 80,000 monthly seats to Prayagraj, which is now directly connected with 17 cities compared to eight in last month.

Under current norms, airfares are deregulated and not controlled by the government.

