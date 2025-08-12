MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo for simulator training lapses related to 1,700 pilots

Certain airports like Calicut, which has a table top runway, have additional requirements for flight operations

PTI Published 12.08.25, 05:53 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots, according to sources.

The sources on Tuesday said the show cause notice was issued after scrutiny of records and replies received from the airline last month.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found that Category C or critical airfield training for around 1,700 pilots, including pilots in command and first officers, was conducted with non-qualified simulators, the sources said.

The sources also said the regulator found that the simulators on which the nearly 1,700 pilots did their training were not qualified for operations at certain airports like Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

Certain airports like Calicut, which has a table top runway, have additional requirements for flight operations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

