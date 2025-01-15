Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola: Top consumer goods brands rush to grab eyeballs at Mahakumbh

From putting products on display at stalls to setting up resting camps for pilgrims, consumer goods companies have been scrambling to showcase brands at Mahakumbh as devotees throng in record numbers to take a holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati.

Top brands, including Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, and corporate houses such as ITC and Reliance have set up camp ashrams, lined up their products, and are distributing samples and refreshments.

The unmissable signage boards make one thing clear: the companies are expecting to make their presence felt in the coming days.

The brands -- which have been facing headwinds owing to multiple factors led by rising prices and tepid sales in urban markets -- are taking the Mahakumbh as an opportunity to directly engage with the consumers -- especially the rural population -- and communicating with them through a host of special initiatives over 45-day-long events, in which about 40 crore people are estimated to attend.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries retail empire, is offering services and product availability of its consumer products to enhance the pilgrim journey.

"This will include providing essential refreshments to ensure pilgrims remain hydrated and energised during their spiritual quest. Signage and directional boards are also being installed to assist pilgrims with clear, easy-to-read signages and branding to navigate the vast expanse of the event smoothly," said RCPL Chief Operating Officer Ketan Mody.

It will also operate 'aaram sthal' (resting areas), designated comfortable rest zones to offer pilgrims a moment to relax during their long and often arduous journeys, he added.

FMCG brand Reckitt through its flagship hygiene brand Dettol will support nearly 15,000 sanitation workers by providing training programmes and making soaps accessible to them at Kumbh.

It is also deploying health and hygiene volunteers across all 25 sectors of the Kumbh, offering on-ground support and guidance to the pilgrims, under the campaign 'Dettol Banega Swasth India'.

"The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 provides a unique opportunity to embed hygiene practices into one of India's most culturally significant events. We are delighted to take ahead our long-standing partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and GIWA," said Reckitt -- South Asia Executive Vice President Gaurav Jain.

Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur said it has also planned a series of consumer engaging activities to strengthen connect with people during the Kumbh Mela.

"We feel direct engagement with consumers during such traditional melas that helps us strengthen our bond with consumers. They, in turn, get the opportunity to touch, feel and experience our products. This reinforces their long-standing trust in the brand Dabur," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

In rural markets, success depends highly on how a brand is positioned and promoted. The greater the strategic attention to a unique demand, the greater the chances of the product's success in rural pockets.

"Since the Kumbh Mela is deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual traditions, brands that align their messaging with these values can create a stronger connection with the audience," he said.

Moreover, standing out in a crowded environment requires creativity and innovation.

"While the space may seem cluttered, it actually offers companies the opportunity to get consumers to touch, feel and experience their brands and build greater connections. This will generate sales in the days to come," he said, adding, "Most of our key power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Vatika, Hajmola, and Honitus will be undertaking consumer activations at the Kumbh Mela." Beverages major Coca-Cola will pair with its portfolio of beverages with local foods and flavours.

"We are committed to creating social impact through multiple initiatives at the event that showcase the potential of repurposed packaging and raise awareness about recycling to inspire collective action," said Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Vice President Marketing Greishma Singh.

Multi-conglomerate ITC sees the Mahakumbh as a unique spiritual, economic and cultural confluence, offering unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with consumers. It has activated its Mangaldeep agarbatti (incense sticks) and packaged food brand Bingo.

"ITC's FMCG brands, including Bingo! and Mangaldeep, are leveraging this opportunity to connect with the masses through experiential initiatives at the mega event. Through its consumer connect initiative, Bingo will bring the local culture of Uttar Pradesh to life at the brand's activity booth with initiatives such as creating reels on famous local songs using traditional props and offering fusion dishes," said an ITC spokesperson.

Similarly, food & beverages major PepsiCo has introduced its brands Mountain Dew and Sting at Kumbh. It has installed a 30-foot-tall illuminated Mountain Dew bottle electrifying the area for navigation and ensuring better visibility and over 500 charging points under its carbonated energy drink brand Sting.

"Sting is also electrifying the Mahakumbh and keeping the levels high by introducing towers with over 500 charging points to recharge devices on the go -- providing much-needed connectivity for pilgrims throughout the event. Furthermore, the brand's association with electric vehicles ensures clean and convenient travel for visitors," said a Pepsico spokesperson.

According to a report from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Mahakumbh is projected to generate trade worth about Rs 2 lakh crore in the region.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.