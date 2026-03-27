Govt raises commercial LPG allocation to 70% of pre-war levels, prioritises key industries

The central government has increased commercial LPG allocations to states by 20 per cent, taking the total supply to 70 per cent of pre-war demand, in a move aimed at supporting industrial activity across key sectors.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the enhanced allocation should be directed towards labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals and plastics, which also underpin several essential supply chains.

"In addition to the existing 50 per cent allocation, an additional 20 per cent is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," he wrote.