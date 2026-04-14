Pirojsha to lead Godrej Industries group from August in leadership transition

Pirojsha Godrej, son of Adi and Parameshwar Godrej, is set to take over as chairperson of the Godrej Industries group from his uncle in August this year.

Nadir Godrej, younger brother of Adi,will assume the role of chairman emeritus as part of the planned generational succession, which also involves other leadership changes, a statement from the group said.

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“This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege. We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us,” Pirojsha said.

Nadir will retire after turning 75 in August 2026 and step down from the boards of Godrej Industries,Godrej Agrovet,Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties at that time, the statement said, adding that he has stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec Life Sciences from Monday.

Pirojsha will take over as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group (GIG) and Godrej Industries from August 14.

“I am confident that the group will continue to grow from strength to strength under the next generation of leadership, while remaining deeply anchored in its values,” Nadir, who has served the group for several decades, said.

Apart from this, Burjis Godrej, the son of Nadir, will serve as chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and will join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from August 14. Burjis has stepped down as managing director of Astec Life Sciences with immediate effect and will continue to serve on its board as a non-executive director.

“Our focus will be on building a stronger, more resilient Godrej Agrovet, driving sustainable growth while sharpening execution across our businesses,” Burjis said.

The Godrej family, having its roots in lock making, split amicably into two in 2024 to form the GIG and Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG). Brothers Adi and Nadir took over GIG, which is involved in consumer goods, real estate, financial services, and chemicals businesses, while their cousins, Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna, got the Godrej Enterprises Group, with interests in aerospace, defence, energy and security.