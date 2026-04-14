Key Events

US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade, data shows A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the United States passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a U.S. blockade on the chokepoint, shipping data showed. The Rich Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler showed. The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the United States for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment. Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker that is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol on board, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its last port of call, the United Arab Emirates' Hamriyah, the data showed. The Chinese-owned tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed. Another U.S.-sanctioned tanker Murlikishan also headed into the strait on Tuesday, LSEG data showed. The empty handysize tanker is expected to load fuel oil at Iraq on April 16, Kpler data showed. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has transported Russian and Iranian oil.

US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks: AP sources US and Iran could be headed toward a second round of talks, according to AP sources. The sides are weighing new in-person negotiations in a bid to reach a deal aimed at ending their six-week war before the ceasefire expires next week, two US officials and person familiar with the development said. The three said discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further to say Tehran and Washington have agreed to it. All four spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic negotiations. It's unclear if the same level of delegation would be expected to attend, the diplomat and US officials said. The diplomat and US officials said Islamabad, Pakistan, was once again being discussed as the host location. The US officials also said Geneva was a possibility, and that while the venue and timing had not been decided, the talks could happen Thursday. The White House didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Trump told reporters earlier Monday that "we've been called by the other side" and "they want to work a deal."

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All parties to the Iran war must respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, UN chief says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses that freedom for ships to transit the strait, a key waterway for about 20% of global oil shipments, is guaranteed in international law, his spokesman said. "No one should do anything that harms the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that Guterres believes "it is clear that there is no military solution" to the wider conflict. The secretary-general says the US-Iran talks "underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue," Dujarric said. But an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the secretary-general calls for the Pakistan-mediated talks and the ceasefire to continue, the spokesman said.

Finnish president says he doesn't see US withdrawal from Nato; allies will assist after Iran war ends During a panel on Monday, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said that he "sees no signs" of America abandoning the trans-Atlantic alliance despite Trump's threats over NATO countries' refusal to help with the Strait of Hormuz. "So don't underestimate the interest of the United States to stay engaged with the alliance," Stubb said at an event at the Brookings Institution. The European leader has often leveraged his good relationship with Trump - the two men have played golf together and speak regularly - to argue against his "America First" posturing. Stubb also reiterated that a "coalition of the willing" would help ensure the critical waterway was opened after the war ended. "It's my job as president of Finland to try to save the situation and convince the Americans that without allies, it's difficult to project power," he said.