Starbucks India bets on premium cafés and compact outlets for faster growth

Starbucks plans to pursue a blended expansion strategy in India, combining compact-format cafés with larger premium outlets as the chain targets a broader consumer base while seeking profitable growth.

The company, a joint venture between India’s Tata Consumer Product Ltd and Starbucks, opened its first Reserve café in Calcutta on Friday and its third in India.

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“We have opened the third Reserve café in the last six months. At the same time, we are opening compact stores in airports, hospitals across India. So, it will be a mix of both,” Adrit Mishra, COO, Tata Starbucks, said in Calcutta on the sidelines of the launch.

The company now has 506 stores in India, across 80-plus cities in the country. It opened 23 new stores in FY26, according to TCPL’s presentation. The Quest Mall property will be the 13th outlet in Calcutta and the sixth in South Calcutta.

The JV, the largest organised coffee chain in the country, is understood to have one-third value share of the market, which is growing by a healthy double digit.

According to TCPL presentations, Tata Starbucks delivered 7 per cent revenue growth in FY26, with strong operating leverage driving double-digit YoY EBITDA growth. The fourth quarter sales growth stood at 7 per cent YoY, with a third consecutive quarter of positive same store sales growth (SSSG). It also reported a full-year SSSG positive growth.

TCPL numbers

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday reported a 21.6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹424.02 crore for the March quarter of FY26, led by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹348.72 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the Tata group’s FMCG arm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to ₹5,433.62 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was ₹4,608.22 crore in the year-ago period.

This is the tenth consecutive quarter when TCPL has delivered “a double-digit top-line growth”, sustaining the momentum.