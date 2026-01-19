Centre allows export of 5 lakh tonnes of wheat flour after three-year ban

The government has permitted exports of 5 lakh tonnes of wheat flour and related products, according to a notification.

This partial lifting of the ban was eased after a gap of over three years, when the centre banned wheat exports in 2022. India is a major producer of the commodity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The export of wheat flour and related products shall continue to remain prohibited. However, export to the extent of 5 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) of wheat flour and related products, over and above the existing policy conditions, is allowed," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification dated January 16.

Applicants who want to ship the product have to seek permission from the directorate and file an application for that, DGFT said.

"The first set of applications shall be invited from January 21, 2026, to January 31, 2026," the DGFT's public notice said.

Thereafter, it said, the applications will be invited during the last ten days of each month till such time the quantity of export permitted is available.

The export authorisation shall be valid for a period of six months from the date of its issuance.

Applicants who can seek permission include flour mills/processing units having a valid IEC (import export code) and FSSAI licence for making wheat flour and related products functioning as manufacturer exporters.

Besides export processing units and special economic zones, merchant exporters having a valid IEC and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license, as well as valid tie-ups /or supply agreements with flour mills functioning as supporting manufacturers, can also apply.

The quantity will be decided by a special Exim facilitation committee, it added.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October and continuing through November. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.