Plea to revive city bourse as Calcutta Stock Exchange seeks trading return

A delegation from Calcutta Stock Exchange met the newly appointed industry minister, Tapas Roy, on Monday, pleading with the state’s BJP government to prevent the imminent closure of the institution.

In a letter to Roy, CSE officials said the exchange wanted to withdraw the voluntary exit application submitted to Sebi and revive the institution by resuming trading.

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Roy agreed to take up the plea of CSE and reach out to the relevant authority. “Yes, we want to revive the stock exchange. We will contact the Union finance ministry and Sebi,” Roy told The Telegraph.

Sebi had suspended trading at CSE in April 2013. After a decade of legal battle with the regulator, the exchange submitted an application for voluntary exit from stock exchange operation in February 2025. However, Sebi is yet to pass an exit order.

The exchange officials had previously approached state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Pointing out that Sebi has allowed Metropolitan Stock Exchange to operate from Mumbai, CSE officials said the Lyons Range institution should also be revived, given that it has sufficient funds, infrastructure and national presence.

The revival of the exchange will complement the BJP’s pre-poll promise of Bengal’s industrial resurgence, CSE members observed.