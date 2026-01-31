BrahMos project moves towards hypersonic capabilities, says Russian joint venture partner

The BrahMos cruise missile programme remains a work in progress, with India and Russia continuing to upgrade the weapon system while also moving steadily towards hypersonic technologies.

That message came from Alexander Leonov, CEO and Chief Designer of NPO Mashinostroreniya, the Russian joint venture partner in the BrahMos project.

Speaking at a conference on cosmonautics on Friday, Leonov said the missile’s development is not a closed chapter but an ongoing effort that reflects changing technological goals and defence requirements.

“We constantly modernise these missiles, improving their characteristics. That is why this is a continuous work. Under the BrahMos project, work is also underway on small-sized missiles and hypersonic technologies,” Leonov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile equipped with advanced guidance and control systems and can be launched from land, sea, air and submarines. Its versatility has made it a key component of India’s strike capability across multiple platforms.

The missile project began in 1998 as a joint initiative between India and Russia, with serial deliveries starting in 2004.

Over the years, BrahMos has evolved from a derivative of the Russian anti-ship Yakhont (Onyx) missile into a system with a growing indigenous footprint.

More than 70 per cent of its components are now produced in India, reflecting the shift from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence manufacturing.

The programme is widely regarded as the brainchild of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who named the missile after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, symbolising strength and speed.

BrahMos has also seen operational use. During Operation ‘Sindoor’ in May 2025, the missile was used to carry out pinpoint strikes on key enemy targets, reinforcing its role in India’s conventional deterrence posture.