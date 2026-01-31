MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 31 January 2026

BrahMos project moves towards hypersonic capabilities, says Russian joint venture partner

Alexander Leonov said the missile’s development is not a closed chapter but an ongoing effort that reflects changing technological goals and defence requirements

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 31.01.26, 08:22 PM
Capt Pukharaj Kaushik with BrahMos Missile System during the 78th Army Day parade, at Mahal Road in Jaipur, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Capt Pukharaj Kaushik with BrahMos Missile System during the 78th Army Day parade, at Mahal Road in Jaipur, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. PTI

The BrahMos cruise missile programme remains a work in progress, with India and Russia continuing to upgrade the weapon system while also moving steadily towards hypersonic technologies.

That message came from Alexander Leonov, CEO and Chief Designer of NPO Mashinostroreniya, the Russian joint venture partner in the BrahMos project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a conference on cosmonautics on Friday, Leonov said the missile’s development is not a closed chapter but an ongoing effort that reflects changing technological goals and defence requirements.

Also Read

“We constantly modernise these missiles, improving their characteristics. That is why this is a continuous work. Under the BrahMos project, work is also underway on small-sized missiles and hypersonic technologies,” Leonov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile equipped with advanced guidance and control systems and can be launched from land, sea, air and submarines. Its versatility has made it a key component of India’s strike capability across multiple platforms.

The missile project began in 1998 as a joint initiative between India and Russia, with serial deliveries starting in 2004.

Over the years, BrahMos has evolved from a derivative of the Russian anti-ship Yakhont (Onyx) missile into a system with a growing indigenous footprint.

More than 70 per cent of its components are now produced in India, reflecting the shift from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence manufacturing.

The programme is widely regarded as the brainchild of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who named the missile after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, symbolising strength and speed.

BrahMos has also seen operational use. During Operation ‘Sindoor’ in May 2025, the missile was used to carry out pinpoint strikes on key enemy targets, reinforcing its role in India’s conventional deterrence posture.

RELATED TOPICS

Hypersonic Missile Russia
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina wins second Grand Slam, beats Sabalenka in Australian Open final

Rybakina closed with an ace to cap a third-set comeback and a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over a regular rival who beat her in the final in 2023
Shehbaz Sharif
Quote left Quote right

One who seeks a loan, his head is bowed down. He has to pay the price at cost of self-respect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT