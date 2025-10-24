DRDO system engineer working with BrahMos project dies suddenly at his Lucknow residence

A system engineer with the Defence Research and Development Organisation posted with the production wing of BrahMos Aerospace in New Delhi died at his residence in Lucknow on Wednesday night.

Akashdeep Gupta, 30, was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed, and doctors declared him dead. The engineer was on leave and had come to see his parents along with his wife, Bharati Gupta, who works with a nationalised bank in New Delhi. The police said cardiac arrest could be the reason behind the death.

“They had dinner together and then Akashdeep and his wife went to the bedroom. His wife said that as soon as he went to the washroom, she heard a sound. When she checked, she found Akashdeep lying on the floor. They rushed him to Deen Bandhu Hospital in Ashiyan, where he was declared dead,” said S.C. Saroj, a police inspector.

“The cause of death is unclear in the postmortem report. We have preserved his viscera for further investigation,” he said. Akashdeep’s father, Kuldeep Gupta, is a retired state government employee. Akashdeep got married six months ago.

The BrahMos missile project is a much-hyped venture of the Centre. While flagging off the first batch of four cruise missiles in Lucknow on October 18, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said Pakistan was very much in the range of the BrahMos.