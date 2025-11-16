Blue Energy Motors targets 95 per cent localisation as it builds battery pack line in India

Blue Energy Motors, the Maharashtra-based alternate-fuel commercial vehicle maker backed by Essar, Iveco, Nitin Kamath and Omnitex Industries, is targeting over 90 per cent localisation in its heavy trucks as it prepares to commission its own battery pack manufacturing line. The company currently produces 55-tonne LNG and electric trucks at its Chakan plant near Pune.

Localisation in its LNG models stands at about 70 per cent, while its electric trucks use roughly 50 per cent domestic components. “The plan is to push localisation to nearly 95 per cent over the next 12–14 months. We are setting up a battery pack line in India and only the cells may still need to be imported,” said Anand Mimani, CEO – EV and new energy business at Blue Energy Motors.

The push comes as the company expands its infrastructure footprint.

Blue Energy plans to deploy battery-swapping and charging stations along major logistics corridors to support fleet operators transitioning to electric powertrains. Its EV trucks currently offer a range of 150–200 kilometres depending on operating conditions.

The company has recently raised $50 million to scale operations and roll out an ‘energy-as-a-service’ model under which it will own the batteries and operate swap stations nationwide. Blue Energy aims to have about 2,000 LNG and electric trucks on the road over the next year.