BIF urges Centre to pause SIM binding rollout, flags jurisdiction and user impact concerns

Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the government directive that mandates a continuous and active SIM for using messaging apps, urging the Centre to pause implementation timelines and hold stakeholder consultations on the SIM binding requirement.

The industry body said that while the move is well intentioned in aiming to curb cyber fraud originating from abroad, the directions raise significant questions around jurisdiction, consumer impact, and risk.

According to BIF, the obligations created by the directive extend far beyond the mandate of the Telecom Act or the purpose of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.

BIF, which represents technology firms including Meta and Google, has taken a stance that places it at odds once again with the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The telcos' body believes the directive would bolster national security and safeguard citizens.

On Monday, COAI pledged operators' support for seamless implementation.

"BIF expresses serious concern over the directions for SIM binding issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on 28 November 2025, mandating that app-based communication services remain continuously linked to the specific SIM card installed in the user's device and forcing periodic six-hour logouts for web/desktop versions," BIF said in its statement.

BIF termed it "disappointing" that directions of such far-reaching operational impact have been issued with such short implementation timelines, "without any form of public consultation or user-impact assessment".

"... It becomes imperative that DoT pause the current implementation timelines, open a formal stakeholder consultation, constitute a technical working group of OS providers, Telecommunication Identifier User Entities, licensees, and security experts, and ultimately adopt a risk-based and proportionate framework consistent with constitutional standards of necessity and least intrusive means," the statement said.

TV Ramachandran, President, BIF, said: "BIF stands ready to work constructively with the government to strengthen India's telecom cybersecurity architecture. However, the apprehension during earlier consultations that digital and OTT services may inadvertently be brought under telecom-style obligations now stands visibly manifest in the present directions".

"This makes it all the more essential that any measure of this magnitude must be backed by legislative sanction, and respect jurisdictional boundaries and undergo transparent, consultative scrutiny so it causes minimal disruption for millions of genuine users and businesses," he said.

The government’s directions require that app based communication services such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others remain continuously linked to users’ SIM cards, making it impossible to access these services without an active SIM associated with a registered mobile number.

All players providing such services in India must submit compliance reports to the Telecom Department within 120 days of the issuance of the directions.

DoT has warned that failure to comply will attract action under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.

The directive will affect how users access messaging apps in India, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh.

India’s latest mandate means these services will only work if the SIM is present and active in the user’s device.