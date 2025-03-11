Bharti-Airtel says it signs deal with SpaceX to bring Elon Musk’s Starlink to India

Airtel on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to Bharti-Airtel customers in India.

“This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India,” Airtel said in a media note.

“It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel's offerings, and how Airtel's expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India. Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” it added.

Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd, was quoted as saying: "Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity. This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel's suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers - wherever they live and work."

Gwynne Shotwell, president and CEO of SpaceX, was quoted as saying: "We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink," said "The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business."

Elon Musk’s Tesla is also eyeing India and is reportedly set to open its first showroom in Mumbai.