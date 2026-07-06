BSNL taps locals for BharatNet to speed last-mile broadband rollout in villages

BSNL is looking for partners to provide last-mile connectivity to consumers of BharatNet, the government’s ambitious project to provide broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats in the country.

“Any local individual, self-help group, firm or internet service provider can become a BharatNet Udyami. He or she will be responsible for the installation, provisioning and maintenance of last-mile optical fibre (FTTH) connections, sharing the monthly revenue from subscribers in a 50:50 ratio with BSNL. Their income will depend on the number of connections they service,” said Ghazala Faisal, chief general manager (CGM) of Kolkata Telephones and West Bengal Telecom Circle.

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The project aims to provide high-speed connectivity (up to 25 Mbps for 700GB data per month) to 3,340 gram panchayats and extend internet access to approximately 32,000 non-gram panchayat villages on demand. So far, 2,676 gram panchayats are connected, and about 15,000km of cable have been laid. BharatNet is a three-in-one service, offering internet, TV and fixed phone.

An MoU has been signed with the newly elected Bengal government in May to cover 664 more gram panchayats. “We have done trenching and ducting for 450km last month. The target is to lay an additional 18,000km of cable in the next three years. The areas already connected will be upgraded by March 2027,” she said.

“A customer concern earlier was the non-availability of BSNL support after 5 pm. Now the private partner will be trained to take that responsibility,” another official said.

A person can apply to be a partner by visiting the BSNL website and looking under ‘business opportunities’. One is required to invest in equipment worth ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh to begin with.