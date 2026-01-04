Coal India arm BCCL files prospectus to launch January 9 IPO, first mainboard issue of 2026

State-owned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the subsidiary of the country’s largest coal mining company Coal India, has filed a red herring prospectus (RHP) with the registrar of companies to launch its IPO on January 9, being the first mainboard offer in the new year 2026.

The IPO consists entirely of offer-for-sale of 46.57 crore equity shares by promoter Coal India, with no fresh issue component. Hence, the entire IPO proceeds will be received only by the selling shareholder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The objects of the IPO are to carry out the offer-for-sale and achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges,” BCCL said in its RHP filed on January 2.

The one-day anchor book will be launched on January 8, while the offer will remain open for public subscription till January 13.

The company will finalise the allotment of shares by January 14, while BCCL shares will be available for trading on the BSE and NSE from January 16.

Coal India, the only promoter, holds a 100 per cent equity stake in Bharat Coking Coal, the largest coking coal producer in India in terms of coking coal production.