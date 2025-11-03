Australia seeks deeper critical minerals partnership with India amid CECA talks

Australia is looking to expand strategic collaboration with India across a range of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, vanadium and magnetite, as both nations advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Nathan Davis, trade and investment commissioner at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said, in 2025, Australia has released a new roadmap for economic engagement with India, which identifies four growth areas — clean energy, education and skills, tourism and agribusiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within clean energy, we have recognised Mining Equipment, Technology and Services and resources as growth sectors, with critical minerals being a vital segment,” Davis told The Telegraph.

“Australia has some of the largest critical mineral reserves globally, and we are working closely with Indian companies and the Indian government to align on their needs and explore how we can facilitate productive investments in Australian mine sites and processing facilities.”

Davis said the collaboration could extend beyond exports to develop joint processing technologies and shared production arrangements.

“There are also big opportunities in copper, iron ore — particularly magnetite for green steel — and titanium, which is essential in advanced manufacturing and defence.”

The two countries have already implemented the first phase of their free trade pact under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, with ongoing negotiations for the broader CECA aimed at expanding trade and investment flows.

“Even as CECA talks continue, critical minerals will remain a core area of strategic partnership between India and Australia for years to come,” Davis noted.

Abhinav Bhatia, senior trade and investment commissioner – South Asia, Queensland Government, said Indian public sector units are increasingly looking at joint exploration in Australia’s mineral sector while Queensland firms are eager to bring advanced technology solutions to India.