MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 November 2025

Apple's China iPhone sales jumped 22% in month after iPhone 17 launch

The iPhone 17 launch drew hundreds of people to Apple's Beijing flagship on release day, despite intensifying competition from Xiaomi and Huawei

Reuters Published 14.11.25, 01:34 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Sales of iPhones in China rose 22% from year-earlier levels in the first month after the iPhone 17 series launched, even as the broader market softened, a private survey showed on Friday.

The new lineup drove most of Apple's smartphone sales in China in the period from the September 19 launch, with the 17 series accounting for nearly four-fifths of units sold to consumers, according to the data from research firm Counterpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales of iPhones in China were down 5% during the first month after the iPhone 16 line launched in September 2024.

The iPhone 17 launch drew hundreds of people to Apple's Beijing flagship on release day - a sign of continued enthusiasm for the brand, despite intensifying competition from Xiaomi and Huawei.

China's smartphone market remained weak amid subdued consumer demand, with third-quarter sales down 2.7% year on year, Counterpoint said.

RELATED TOPICS

IPhone 17 Apple China
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

An escape from India’s air pollution for those who can afford it

Companies are offering much-needed, but expensive, air purification systems to shelter from the smog in one of the world’s most polluted cities
People watch live broadcast of the results of Bihar Assembly elections as vote counting underway, in Patna, Friday, November 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There were reports of server vans hovering around counting centres, irregularities at booths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT