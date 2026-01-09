Akasa Air joins global aviation body IATA after safety audit, expands footprint at home and abroad

Akasa Air has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global airline industry body, after completing the mandatory IATA Operational Safety Audit, marking a key milestone for the young Indian carrier.

IATA represents more than 360 airlines worldwide, including Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet. In a release on Friday, Akasa Air said it became a member after successfully completing the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a prerequisite for joining the grouping.

“We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India's aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion in economic contribution,” Sheldon Hee, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific, said.

Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and connects 26 domestic destinations along with six international cities, positioning itself among India’s fastest-growing airlines.

About the IATA membership, Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dubey said the association will strengthen the airline's global credibility and position it as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage.