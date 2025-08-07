Apple to be largely unaffected by Trump's tariffs on India, boosts US manufacturing push

Apple will largely remain unaffected by the tariffs targeting India, CNBC has reported citing White House officials.

The US on Wednesday has effectively doubled the reciprocal tariffs to 50 per cent, and the nature of the executive order that was signed means the exemptions from the earlier order remain in place — namely, those on semiconductors and all derivative products imported from India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s manufacturing business in India remains unaffected, for the time being, by the current trade tensions between India and the US. President Donald Trump also plans to announce on Wednesday that Apple is pledging $100 billion in additional investment in the US, the company’s latest move to ramp up its domestic production and avoid the president’s threat of tariffs on its iPhones.

The White House said in a statement that the pledge was a “significant acceleration” of Apple’s plan for more production in the US.