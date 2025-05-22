Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence signs pact with German firm for artillery shells, explosives supply

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence has signed an agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG for the supply of ammunitions like artillery shells and explosives from a new facility to be set up in Maharashtra.

"Reliance Infrastructure Ltd-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd (Reliance Defence) and Dusseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG have agreed on a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. An Agreement to this effect has now been signed by the representatives of both companies," the Indian firm said in a statement.

This is the third defence tie-up by the group after joint ventures with Dassault Aviation and Thales of France.

"The collaboration between the companies will include the supply of explosives and propellants for medium and large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall by Reliance," it said.

Furthermore, the two companies intend to engage in joint marketing activities for selected products and may extend their cooperation based on future opportunities.

The EUR 80 billion Rheinmetall AG excels in critical domains, such as armoured vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, advanced air defence systems, and state-of-the-art ammunition technology. At the pinnacle of its portfolio is the Leopard 2A7, widely recognised as one of the most sophisticated main battle tanks worldwide.

The strategic partnership will strengthen India's defence manufacturing capabilities aligning with the government's flagship 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. It advances the vision to position India among the world's leading defence exporters.

"In order to support this collaboration, Reliance Defence Ltd will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The manufacturing facility, one of the largest in South Asia, will have an annual capacity to produce up to 2,00,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives and 2,000 tonnes of propellants," the statement said without giving details of investment to be made.

This new facility will help Reliance Defence achieve its objective of being among the top three Defence exporters in the country.

"The cooperation gives Rheinmetall further access to important raw materials and secures not only its supply chains, but also the interest of its customers, but also creates further growth opportunities. In India, the new state-of-the-art facility will make a significant contribution to supplying the country's armed forces," it said.

The defence manufacturing complex will contribute to supporting India's ambitious defence export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, emphasised that "this strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence led by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi".

Anil D Ambani, founder and Chairman, Reliance Group, said: "We are proud to partner with Rheinmetall AG, one of the world's most respected leaders in defence manufacturing, and to collaborate with visionary leader, Armin Papperger. This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge capabilities to India, marking a transformational moment for the country's private defence manufacturing sector".

Guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the objective is to position Reliance Defence among the top 3 defence exporters, enabling India to not only meet its domestic defence needs but also emerge as a key player in the global defence supply chain, he said.

"This project marks a major step in the Reliance Group's long-term strategy to invest in the fast-growing defence manufacturing sector." Reliance Defence recently announced plans to set up an integrated project for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC).

The DADC is being built in the Watad industrial area in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and once completed will be the largest greenfield project in the defence sector ever developed by any private company in India.

