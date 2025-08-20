Alliance Air flight returns midway after technical snag, emergency enforced at Guwahati airport

A "full-scale emergency" was enforced at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Wednesday after a Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight returned to Guwahati from midway after noticing a technical snag, officials said.

A LGBI Airport spokesperson said in a statement that all passengers and crew members were safe, and were provided with necessary support.

"Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at 1.42 pm on August 20," she added.

An airport source said the flight had taken off from Guwahati at 1.09 pm for its journey to Kolkata.

The spokesperson said that the flight landed at the airport safely at 2.27 pm and the emergency situation was withdrawn at 2.40 pm.

"Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBIA's terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support," she added.

The statement claimed that there has been no impact on airport operations due to the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.