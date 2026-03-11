MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 March 2026

Air India, Air India Express to operate 58 flights to West Asia on March 12 amid disruptions

The airline group is also operating 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 to destinations including Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to support travellers affected by disruptions

Our Web Desk Published 11.03.26, 11:11 PM
Air India West Asia flights update

Representational image

Air India and Air India Express will operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12 as the airlines adjust operations amid ongoing regional disruptions.

According to an Air India Group update issued on Wednesday, the two carriers will together run a mix of regular and additional services to maintain connectivity with key destinations in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia — Air India from Mumbai and Air India Express from Kozhikode.

Scheduled services will continue to Jeddah and Muscat, with 10 flights to and from Jeddah and eight flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.

Air India will also operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will run one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to the Saudi city.

Air India Express will also continue scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai and two round-trips from Kozhikode.

In addition to these scheduled services, the airlines plan to operate about 40 non-scheduled flights to and from destinations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.

Flights to several other West Asian destinations remain temporarily suspended.

Air India said all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled.

The airline group is also operating 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 to destinations including Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to support travellers affected by disruptions.

Passengers booked on routes where services remain suspended can rebook for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, the airline said.

RELATED TOPICS

Middle East Flight Cancellations Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No need to panic over energy crisis, PM Modi says nation will overcome it like Covid

'During Covid pandemic, 140 crore Indians showed the world how mature our nation is. I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully,' the prime minister said
Trump Iran war oil $200 warning
Quote left Quote right

War will be over soon (Iran says brace for oil at $200 a barrel)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT