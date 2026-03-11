Air India, Air India Express to operate 58 flights to West Asia on March 12 amid disruptions

Air India and Air India Express will operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12 as the airlines adjust operations amid ongoing regional disruptions.

According to an Air India Group update issued on Wednesday, the two carriers will together run a mix of regular and additional services to maintain connectivity with key destinations in the region.

The airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia — Air India from Mumbai and Air India Express from Kozhikode.

Scheduled services will continue to Jeddah and Muscat, with 10 flights to and from Jeddah and eight flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.

Air India will also operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will run one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to the Saudi city.

Air India Express will also continue scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai and two round-trips from Kozhikode.

In addition to these scheduled services, the airlines plan to operate about 40 non-scheduled flights to and from destinations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.

Flights to several other West Asian destinations remain temporarily suspended.

Air India said all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled.

The airline group is also operating 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 to destinations including Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to support travellers affected by disruptions.

Passengers booked on routes where services remain suspended can rebook for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, the airline said.