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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

Akasa Air imposes fuel surcharge on domestic, international tickets from March 15

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.03.26, 03:07 PM
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Akasa Air will levy a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flight tickets from March 15, citing a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The surcharge will range from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 per flight depending on the duration of the journey. Other Indian carriers, including Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, have already introduced similar charges on their domestic and international tickets.

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In a statement on Saturday, Akasa Air said it would levy the surcharge on each flight, with the amount varying according to flight duration.

"Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from INR 199 to INR 1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026," it said.

According to the airline, aviation turbine fuel prices have risen significantly due to evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia.

"As fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating costs, this impacts the cost of operations across the aviation industry," the statement said.

Akasa Air added that it would continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically.

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