Akasa Air adds Phuket to route map with daily Mumbai flights from Sept 20

Akasa Air will launch direct flights connecting Mumbai with Phuket from September 20 as the three-year-old airline expands its international network with the foray into Southeast Asia.

With a fleet of 30 planes, the airline currently flies to 23 domestic and 5 international destinations.

Starting September 20, 2025, Akasa Air will operate daily direct flights connecting Mumbai with Phuket (Thailand), a release said on Tuesday.

Phuket will be 6th overseas destination for the carrier, which started flying on August 7, 2022.

Presently, the airline flies to five overseas destinations -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

Last week, the airline said it will start flights to the SAARC and ASEAN regions in the next few years, in addition to leveraging the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports to develop a comprehensive network.

Eight countries, including India, are part of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Other countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Cambodia. PTI RAM IAS SHW

