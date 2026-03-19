Air India’s special flight brings stranded passengers from Shannon to Delhi after AI102 diversion

Air India’s special flight carrying passengers and crew stranded in Ireland’s Shannon landed in Delhi early Thursday morning, bringing relief to over 220 travellers affected by a mid-air technical diversion earlier this week.

Each passenger was offered Rs 20,000 as a goodwill gesture, according to an official.

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The special flight, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, had flown from Zurich to Shannon before departing for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The official confirmed that the flight landed in the national capital early Thursday.

The passengers were stranded after Air India’s Airbus A350 aircraft, operating as flight AI102 from New York to Delhi, made a precautionary diversion to Shannon on Monday following a suspected technical issue.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.

According to sources and flight tracking data, the aircraft had been airborne for nearly six hours before it was diverted to Shannon.