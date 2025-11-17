Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights from February 1, 2026 after nearly six years

Air India will resume flights between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026, marking the resumption of the airline's direct services to mainland China after nearly six years.

The now Tata Group-owned airline had stopped services to Shanghai in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 and did not restart after a deadly clash in a disputed Himalayan border area escalated tensions, and at that time, the loss-making carrier was owned by the government.

But the two countries have been steadily rebuilding relations, and last year they reached a landmark agreement on border patrols.

While making the announcement on Monday about the resumption of Delhi-Shanghai (PVG) flights from February 1 next year, Air India also said it plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Air India will operate flights four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai with its Boeing 787-8 aircraft that will have 18 business and 238 economy class seats. Shanghai will be the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, the airline said in a release.

"The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000," the release said.

Direct flights between India and China resumed on October 26.

After the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26 and started services from the national capital to Guangzhou on November 10. China Eastern Airlines, on November 9, commenced direct Delhi-Shanghai flights.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the first time in seven years, meeting President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Earlier that month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had visited India and discussed "de-escalation, delimitation and boundary affairs" with officials in Delhi.

In July, India had also restarted issuing visas for Chinese tourists.