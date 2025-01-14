MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India to operate daily Delhi-Prayagraj flights for Maha Kumbh

The flights will have economy and premium economy class seats

PTI Published 14.01.25, 09:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Air India will temporarily operate daily flights between the national capital and Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh to cater to the high travel demand.

In a release on Tuesday, the airline said it will operate the flights on the route from January 25 to February 28.

The flights will have economy and premium economy class seats.

"With convenient daytime departures in both directions, the flights enable seamless connections via Delhi to customers travelling to/from various parts of India as well as North America, Europe, Australia, and several countries in Southeast Asia," the release said.

Air India and Air India Express do not have regular services connecting Prayagraj.

Last month, SpiceJet announced that it would operate daily special flights connecting Prayagraj with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad for the Maha Kumbh Mela. These services will be available from January 12 to February 28.

IndiGo and Akasa Air also operate flights to Prayagraj from different cities.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

