Air India ordered to pay Rs 1.5 lakh compensation over ‘horrible’ Delhi–New York flight

A Delhi consumer court has awarded Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation to a father and daughter who complained of poor conditions on an Air India Delhi–New York flight in 2023, citing “mental agony and harassment” caused during their journey.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (New Delhi), comprising President Poonam Chaudhry and Judicial Member Shekhar Chandra, was hearing a complaint filed by Shailendra Bhatnagar and his daughter against the airline.

The complainants alleged that the aircraft they travelled on was “horrible” and “obnoxious”, with broken seats, unhygienic washrooms and substandard food service.

In an order dated January 14, the commission said, “Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, this commission is of the view that the complainant will be entitled for compensation for causing mental agony and harassment for not providing the facilities for which a considerable amount was charged by opposite party 1, Air India”.

Bhatnagar had travelled with his daughter on Air India’s Delhi–New York–Delhi flight in September 2023 on economy class tickets booked through an online platform. The complaint alleged broken seats, non-functional in-flight entertainment systems, unhygienic washrooms, poor food service and an unresponsive cabin crew.

According to the complaint, the in-flight washrooms were dirty and emitted a terrible smell. It was also alleged that the food quality was extremely poor and that the staff was extremely rude and failed to provide solutions to the issues raised by the passenger.

The commission directed the airline to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh. “This commission, therefore, directs the opposite party 1 to pay Rs 50,000 each to the complainant and his daughter as compensation and Rs 50,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant,” the forum said.

Air India, however, denied the allegations, telling the court that the aircraft had undergone a thorough examination before departure and was also inspected by the engineering department, which found no “discernible issues”.

“The complainant is lodging unfounded allegations with the deliberate aim to illicitly obtain advantages from Air India,” the airline counsel said in court.