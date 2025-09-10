MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India, IndiGo announce rescue flights to Kathmandu as India moves to bring stranded flyers home

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said , the airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels

PTI Published 10.09.25, 09:52 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the Nepal capital, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

The minister also said that airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu.

"With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow," Naidu said in a post on X.

Air India said it is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to recent developments in Nepal.

"Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow.

"We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers," the airline said in a post on X.

Following the unrest in Nepal, the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was closed. The airport reopened on Wednesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

