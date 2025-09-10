MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Accepted Gen-Z protesters request to lead interim government, says Nepal former Chief Justice Sushila Karki

More details awaited.

Reuters, Agencies Published 10.09.25, 07:19 PM
Vandalized premises of the Federal Parliament in the aftermath of anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Vandalized premises of the Federal Parliament in the aftermath of anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. PTI picture

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki has said that she has accepted the request to lead as the country's interim Prime Minister, reported Reuters quoting CNN NEWS18

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates

