Adani Ports to launch phase 2 of Vizhinjam seaport development at Rs 16,000 crore

Adani Ports will undertake the second phase of development at the Vizhinjam seaport at an estimated cost of around Rs 16,000 crore, with an official announcement expected during the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, sources said.

The second phase of development will be inaugurated on Saturday evening by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The second phase of development is expected to make Vizhinjam the largest transhipment hub in the Indian sub-continent,” the sources said.

The expansion will add 4.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to the port’s existing capacity, they added.

The sources further said, “While Vizhinjam is currently the most advanced and fully automated transhipment hub in India, the phase 2 development will be undertaken with updated automation in technologies and equipment.”

Phase 2 will feature 21 automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 45 automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CMRG) cranes, a rail handling yard, and a state-of-the-art electrical and automation system, the sources said.

Other highlights of the development include berth expansion, dredging and reclamation to create additional operational capacity, and construction of the deepest breakwater in India, stretching 920 meters at a depth of 21 meters.

“Besides these, deployment of green equipment, like electric vehicle charging stations, development of critical facilities such as electrical substation, sewage treatment plant and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) fencing will also be part of phase 2,” the sources added.