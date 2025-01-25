Srijan Optima’s popularity soars — Over 300 families make it their home within 45 days of launch

Srijan Optima has swiftly become a symbol of elevated living, with more than 300 families choosing to call it home within just 45 days of its launch. With 70% of the residences already spoken for, it’s clear that this development has captured the attention of those who appreciate the finer taste in life.

What, then, makes Srijan Optima the ultimate choice for the discerning few?

Offering an exclusive selection of 2 BHK and 3 BHK residences, Srijan Optima boasts 14 architectural masterpieces, each with a four-side-open design, creating over 1,400 impeccably crafted homes. Its prime location — nestled near Rajarhat Chowmatha Bazar, with effortless access to Rajarhat Main Road and Akankha More — places the best of the city at your doorstep. Metro stations, shopping hubs, and transport links are all within easy reach, ensuring seamless connectivity to everything you need.

Srijan Optima is the perfect marriage of modern luxury and environmental mindfulness. The Platinum-rated buildings feature state-of-the-art sustainability elements, such as electric vehicle charging stations and a sophisticated rainwater harvesting system, making it as eco-conscious as it is luxurious.

Designed with families in mind, the development is surrounded by 15 esteemed schools and 11 leading hospitals, ensuring every convenience is within close range. Residents can indulge in a wealth of amenities, from indoor games rooms and a rejuvenating jacuzzi to a curated library, yoga studios, and a children’s swimming pool. For the professional, shuttle services to Sector 5 and New Town SEZ add an extra layer of ease to daily life.

With its unparalleled amenities, exquisite design, and commitment to sustainability, Srijan Optima is not just a place to live—it’s a lifestyle!

Visit the link below to learn more: https://shorturl.at/rU0Rq

This article has been produced on behalf of Srijan by ABP Digital Brand Studio.