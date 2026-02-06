Vital strip

Book: IN THE MARGINS OF EMPIRES: A HISTORY OF THE CHICKEN’S NECK

Author: Akhilesh Upadhyay

ADVERTISEMENT

Published by: Vintage

Price: Rs 499

The Siliguri Corridor, the 200-kilometre-long, narrow passageway, known as the Chicken’s Neck, is one of India’s most important strategic points. It connects the Indian mainland with the northeastern states and promises Delhi access to the Southeast Asian market. Recently, the focus on the corridor has sharpened as its neighbouring areas have witnessed a tussle for supremacy between the two regional powers, India and China. This has led the smaller countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh to judge the evolving situation carefully and navigate the complex geopolitical space with caution by balancing and maintaining cordial ties with both powers.

Akhilesh Upadhyay has written a timely and relevant book. His ability to weave history, personal anecdotes and observations from engagements with a large array of people has led to a lucid, enjoyable narrative. It will also help readers gain a better knowledge of the complexities of the area. Upadhyay narrates how, from a small village of the Kamtapur kingdom, Siliguri, marked by the imprints of the Koch, Mughals and Ahoms, grew prosperous during the Bengal sultanate and the Mughal empire. However, Siliguri acquired its contemporary shape after the British realised its importance because of its strategic location and the railways proved crucial in its advancement and development.

In subsequent years, developments involving China, the United States of America and India contributed significantly in redefining the margins that were once put in place by different empires. As India and China engage to reset their bilateral ties after a four-year-long military stand-off at their disputed borders, the focus has, once again, been turned on the area. But Upadhyay reminds us of the importance of people living in the periphery and the centuries-old legacies and traditions that have always transcended the so-called borders. Unless they are made stakeholders, the hard borders on the map will always come under challenge.