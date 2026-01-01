MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

Zohran Mamdani prepares to take office as New York mayor after unlikely rise to power

Ahead of a packed City Hall ceremony, the 34 year old socialist faces high expectations to fix affordability while navigating divided voters state politics and funding gaps

Nicholas Fandos Published 01.01.26, 08:41 AM
Zohran Mamdani during a media conference in New York City on December 22.

Zohran Mamdani during a media conference in New York City on December 22. Reuters

This time last year, Zohran Mamdani was a little-known mayoral candidate so desperate to raise his profile that he spent New Year’s Day plunging into the icy waters at Coney Island, hoping to use the social media stunt to promote his rent-freeze pledge.

Now, as the calendar turns again this week, there is no doubt that he has New York’s attention. On Thursday, up to 40,000 people are expected to crowd City Hall to watch his swearing in as New York’s next mayor, the largest inaugural crowd in decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The improbable rise has already been etched into the city’s history books. With a disarming smile and targeted platform, the 34-year-old Democrat mobilised young transplants, middle-aged bodega owners and many others around an ambitious affordability platform and toppled a Democratic dynasty.

Almost overnight, his victory made him an international phenomenon, as beloved by fellow South Asians in Bangladesh as in Brooklyn, and as polarising to Jews in Tel Aviv as in Manhattan.

On Thursday, after a two-month transition sprint, it will also officially make him the first Muslim and South Asian to govern America’s largest city, its youngest mayor in more than a century and the first democratic socialist to lead the hub of global capitalism in decades.

Yet for all the milestones and the only-in-New York boosterism that is certain to accompany the oath of office, what comes next will determine whether Mamdani will be viewed as the catalyst for a new era or as a failed idealist, soon forgotten.

His mandate is unusually clear. More than 1.1 million New Yorkers voted based largely on his promises to tame a growing affordability crisis that has made one of the world’s most expensive cities nearly unlivable for many working people. No mayor since the 1960s has won more votes.

Still, nearly a million New Yorkers voted against him, and rarely has a mayor taken office promising to deliver so much with so few assurances of needed cooperation.

Mamdani, a soon-to-be former assemblyman from Queens, will be reliant on governor Kathy Hochul, a moderate from Buffalo, and the State Legislature to generate the billions of dollars in new revenue needed to fund free buses, universal government-funded child care and other promises — all at a time when Washington is slashing funding to the city and state.

And as some of his predecessors have found, New York City with its eight million unruly people can sometimes seem almost ungovernable.

“Until you are in one of those jobs, you don’t understand the enormity of the day-to-day needs, and the complexity of the system,” said Steven M. Cohen, a longtime ally of and former state official under former governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Mamdani’s chief election rival.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Zohran Mamdani New York
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT