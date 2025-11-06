Zohran Mamdani begins first day as New York mayor-elect with chili chicken and 'aloo dum'

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, New York’s 34-year-old mayor-elect, began his first day after the victory with a mix of work and cultural flavour.

The Indian-origin politician shared glimpses of his “busy first day” that included a series of interviews, transition meetings, and a lunch with Democrat leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow. But a highlight was lunch chili chicken with tingmo bread and aloo dum with my Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights,” Mamdani wrote in an Instagram post, sharing pictures of his meeting.

Laliguras Bistro is an Indian and Nepalese eatery located in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez commented, “An honour to share momos and get to work with our mayor elect!”

Social media users applauded Mamdani for his progressive outlook and his strong connection to his cultural roots.

“I don’t live in NYC anymore, but I am so excited and hopeful for the city!”, wrote one user.

“The people for the people,” wrote another.

Mamdani clinched New York City’s mayoral race, making history as the first Muslim and first South Asian to lead America’s largest city.

At 34, he also became its youngest mayor in a century. He won the mandate on a platform centred on tackling wealth inequality and promoting affordability in the city.

His campaign called for raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to fund policies such as frozen rents, free childcare and free public buses.

Mamdani’s victory is significant not only because of his identity but also for the way he embraces it. He has spoken passionately about Islamophobia following the September 11, 2001 attacks, often highlighting his experiences and those of New York’s Muslim community.

Known for his deep ties to the city’s diverse immigrant communities, Mamdani counts a kebab counter in Jackson Heights as his favourite restaurant. In the days leading up to the election, he campaigned among taxi drivers at LaGuardia Airport, many of whom are South Asian.

Some of his campaign advertisements drew inspiration from Bollywood, including one modelled on a scene from the 1975 film 'Deewar'.

Calling himself a democratic socialist, Mamdani ran an unconventional and spirited campaign that replaced traditional fundraisers with scavenger hunts, soccer tournaments, and “chai meets.”

He embraced his cultural roots, earning admiration from liberal voters while drawing criticism from conservatives, and continues to do so as of his first day at office.