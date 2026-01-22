Zelensky announces US-Ukraine-Russia talks, Trump pushes ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced two days of trilateral meetings between the United States, Ukraine and Russia, to be held in the Emirates starting Friday.

The meetings will follow the American negotiating team’s visit to Moscow a day earlier.

“Russians have to be ready for compromises because, you know, everybody has to be ready, not only Ukraine,” Zelensky said, “and this is important for us.”

The announcement came as world leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the war in Ukraine remained a central issue.

Zelenskyy criticises Europe, references ‘Groundhog Day’

In a speech to leaders in Davos, Zelensky sharply criticised Europe’s approach to its own security, saying little had changed over the past year.

“Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again,” he said.

He urged European leaders to “act now,” referencing the film “Groundhog Day,” as the war approaches the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky says documents for ending war are ‘nearly, nearly ready’

Zelensky said documents linked to a deal to end the war are “nearly, nearly ready.” He said some focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, while others deal with economic plans for the country’s future.

Trump and Zelenskyy meet in Davos

Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the forum. The Ukrainian leader later described the meeting as “productive and substantive.”

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed air defence for Ukraine. He thanked Trump for the previous package of air defence missiles and requested an additional one.

“Our previous meeting with President Trump helped strengthen the protection of our skies, and I hope that this time we will reinforce it further as well,” he wrote.

Trump told reporters that the two leaders spent about an hour together and called it a good meeting. The Russia-Ukraine war “has to end,” he said, adding, “We hope it's going to end.”

He also confirmed that US representatives would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Trump pushes ‘Board of Peace’ at World Economic Forum

Earlier on Thursday, Trump met presidents, prime ministers and senior diplomats from more than a dozen countries to promote his international “Board of Peace.”

According to the forum schedule, the list of participants was heavy on the Middle East and South America, with fewer major European allies present. The full membership of the group has yet to be clarified.

Europe, meanwhile, reacted with relief after Trump reversed his position on Greenland. A day earlier in Davos, he had scrapped tariffs he had threatened to impose on eight European nations as pressure for US control over Greenland.