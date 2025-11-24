Xi and Trump hold phone talks on Taiwan, Ukraine and future of US–China ties

China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Monday, according to China’s Xinhua news agency, a call that was later confirmed by a White House official.

The discussion touched on Taiwan, the Ukraine conflict and the future direction of ties between the two countries.

Xi told Trump that "both sides should expand list of cooperation," adding that the bilateral relationship has "maintained positive momentum."

He said China and the US "should strive for more progress in bilateral ties" and "should open new space for cooperation."

On Taiwan, Xi "clarified China’s position on Taiwan issue" and told Trump that the "return of Taiwan to China [is] an important part of post-war international order."

He also said the two countries "should jointly safeguard victorious outcomes of World War II."

The two leaders also spoke about the conflict in Ukraine. According to Xinhua, Xi "urges all parties to reduce differences." The report noted that "China's Xi, Trump talked about Ukraine crisis."