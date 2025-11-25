X’s new location reveal sparks questions over authenticity of pro-Trump accounts

X launched a feature over the weekend that displays users’ locations, renewing scrutiny of the provenance of many accounts, including those that post frequently about American politics.

The new feature displays the country or region an account is based in, as well as when it was created and how many times its username was changed. It was announced by Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, in a post on the social media site on Saturday.

“This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square,” Bier said, adding that the platform was working on more ways for users to verify the authenticity of content on the platform.

Users in countries where freedom of speech is limited can choose to show only their region, Bier said, in order to protect themselves from retribution. He added that location data will be updated "periodically", on a "delayed and randomised schedule to preserve privacy".

The new data can be found at the top of an account under the username and profile picture. Once you click the “Joined” tab, it takes to you an “About this account” page.

Bier said later on Saturday that a few “rough edges” had yet to be resolved. and that he hoped information that was being reviewing would be restored by Tuesday.

After the feature launched, online sleuths quickly used it to determine that some accounts that post content supporting President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are not based in the US.

One account called "MAGA NATION", which has nearly 400,000 followers and posts multiple times a day, is based in Eastern Europe. Other similar accounts are based in places like Thailand, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Even the US department of homeland security weighed in amid speculation about where its X account was created.

“I can’t believe we have to say this, but this account has only ever been run and operated from the United States,” it posted on Sunday.

New York Times News Service