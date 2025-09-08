MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Nepal's home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after violent protests in Kathmandu

Lekhak resigned on moral grounds after 19 people were killed and hundreds injured in police firing during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other cities

PTI Published 08.09.25, 08:55 PM
Ramesh Lekhak

Ramesh Lekhak X/@lekhak_ramesh

Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday resigned following violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, the Nepali Congress sources said.

He resigned on moral grounds after 19 people were killed and hundreds injured in police firing during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government, has resigned on moral grounds, Nepali Congress sources said.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kathmandu Social Media
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Critical juncture': Xi calls for united response by BRICS countries to face Trump's trade tariffs

Calling for solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development, the Chinese President said, 'we can only cope with external challenges more effectively when we manage our own affairs well in the first place'
Peter Navarro
Quote left Quote right

India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Ukraine war. It's blood money

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT