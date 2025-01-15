MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
WHO says suspected outbreak of Marburg disease kills eight in remote part of Tanzania

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces

AP Published 15.01.25, 05:58 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The World Health Organisation said Wednesday an outbreak of suspected Marburg disease has killed eight people in a remote part of northern Tanzania.

“We are aware of 9 cases so far, including 8 people who have died,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “We would expect further cases in coming days as disease surveillance improves.”

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces, such as contaminated bed sheets.

Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88 per cent of people who fall ill with the disease. Symptoms include fever, muscle pains, diarrhea, vomiting and in some cases death from extreme blood loss. There is no authorised vaccine or treatment for Marburg.

WHO said its risk assessment for the suspected outbreak in Tanzania is high at national and regional levels but low globally. There was no immediate comment from Tanzanian health authorities.

An outbreak of Marburg in Rwanda, first reported on September 27, was declared over on December 20. Rwandan officials reported a total of 15 deaths and 66 cases, with the majority of those affected healthcare workers who handled the first patients.

An outbreak in 2023 of Marburg in Kagera, which shares a border with Rwanda, killed at least five people.

