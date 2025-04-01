White House eyes 20% tariffs on imports, sparking global trade war fears

White House aides have drafted plans for 20% tariffs on most goods imported to the United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce new trade barriers that have businesses, consumers and investors fretting about an intensifying global trade war.

Trump has for weeks put a circle around April 2 as a "Liberation Day" to impose an array of new tariffs that could upend the global trade system, but has provided few details.

He said Sunday that reciprocal tariffs will target all nations that impose duties on US goods, and the White House said Monday that any country that has treated Americans unfairly should expect to receive a tariff. Trump also says a 25% tariff on auto imports will take effect on April 3.

Trump is due to unveil his tariff plan at an event in the Rose Garden on Wednesday.

According to the Washington Post, aides are considering a plan that would raise duties on products by about 20% from nearly every country, rather than the more targeted approaches that have also been considered. The administration anticipates the new duties could raise more than $6 trillion in revenue that could be sent on to Americans as a rebate, the paper reported.

A White House aide said any report ahead of tomorrow's event is "mere speculation."

The Republican president has already imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel imports and has increased duties on all goods from China, raising tensions with the country's largest trading partners. Canada has vowed to respond with tariffs of its own, while the EU and other countries have threatened countermeasures as well.

Trump has argued that American workers and manufacturers have been hurt over the past decades by free-trade deals that have lowered barriers to global commerce and fueled the growth of a $3 trillion U.S. market for imported goods. The explosion of imports has come with what Trump sees as a glaring downside: Massively imbalanced trade between the U.S. and the world, with a goods trade deficit that exceeds $1.2 trillion.

Economists warn his remedy - hefty tariffs - would raise prices at home and abroad and hammer the global economy. A 20% tariff on top of those already imposed would cost the average U.S. household at least $3,400, according to the Yale University Budget Lab.

Signs are already emerging that the U.S. economy is losing momentum due in part to uncertainty fostered by Trump's chaotic approach to economic policymaking.

A raft of business and household surveys have shown sagging confidence in the economic outlook, citing worries that Trump's tariffs will lead to resurgent inflation.

Rattled investors have sold stocks aggressively for more than a month, wiping nearly $5 trillion off the value of U.S. stocks since mid-February.

The risks are not just isolated to the U.S.

Business surveys out on Tuesday showed factory activity weakening across Asia as the tariff war and slowing global demand hurt business sentiment. Initial signs of a manufacturing recovery in Europe were clouded by worries that buyers have been front-loading orders to get ahead of Trump's new levies.

That "means some backlash is to be expected in the coming months," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.